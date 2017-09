VIENNA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit Bank Austria sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus in a 295 million euro deal ($373 million), CA Immobilien said on Thursday.

The rest of CA Immobilien’s shares are in free float. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Keiron Henderson)