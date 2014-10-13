FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen divests logistics assets in Eastern Europe
October 13, 2014

BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen divests logistics assets in Eastern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen Aktiengesellschaft :

* Divests logistics assets in Eastern Europe

* Announces that its negotiations regarding sale of a logistics portfolio of about 467,000 square meters of total lettable space were concluded successfully

* Says purchasing agreement was signed with P3, a specialist owner, developer and manager of european logistics properties

* Says sale negotiations over logistics portfolio were concluded successfully Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

