BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen divests logistics assets in Eastern Europe

Oct 13 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen Aktiengesellschaft :

* Divests logistics assets in Eastern Europe

* Announces that its negotiations regarding sale of a logistics portfolio of about 467,000 square meters of total lettable space were concluded successfully

* Says purchasing agreement was signed with P3, a specialist owner, developer and manager of european logistics properties

* Says sale negotiations over logistics portfolio were concluded successfully