CA Immo says not planning full takeover of Immofinanz
March 17, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

CA Immo says not planning full takeover of Immofinanz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group are not at this stage planning a full takeover of Immofinanz or considering a merger with the Austrian peer, CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said on Tuesday.

He told reporters the partners see their current offer of 2.80 euros per share for a 13.5 percent stake in Immofinanz as fair. Immofinanz had earlier dismissed the offer price as “much too low”.

The share was trading at 2.805 euros by 0953 GMT, down 0.9 percent.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

