CA Immo says not planning full takeover of Immofinanz

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group are not at this stage planning a full takeover of Immofinanz or considering a merger with the Austrian peer, CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said on Tuesday.

He told reporters the partners see their current offer of 2.80 euros per share for a 13.5 percent stake in Immofinanz as fair. Immofinanz had earlier dismissed the offer price as “much too low”.

The share was trading at 2.805 euros by 0953 GMT, down 0.9 percent.