UPDATE 5-Austria's Immofinanz turns tables on CA Immo with $575 mln stake offer

* Plans 18.50 euros per share offer for stake up to 29 pct

* Immofinanz CEO says wants controlling stake

* CA Immo shares gain more than 5 pct to 18.425 euros

* CA Immo dismisses offer as “emotional” (Adds O1 comments, updates share prices)

By Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz AG plans to offer 531 million euros ($575 million) for a 29 percent stake in CA Immobilien, turning the tables on its smaller rival, which seeks to raise its holding in Immofinanz.

But CA Immo dismissed the 18.50 euros per share counteroffer as “emotional” and said it would press ahead with its own bid to buy more shares in Immofinanz for 2.80 euros per share. Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner says this is too low.

The tussle between the two companies is the latest episode in a wave of consolidation in Europe’s real estate market. On Monday, Austria’s anti-trust authorities approved Germany’s Deutsche Wohnen offer to buy Austrian peer Conwert for 1.2 billion euros.

Immofinanz and CA Immo operate in a similar region, across Germany, Austria and eastern Europe. Zehetner said CA Immo’s focus on Germany and Austria would be a sensible counterweight to Immofinanz’s more profitable but riskier Russia focus.

“(With our offer) the tail doesn’t wag the dog,” Zehetner told reporters. “We aim in any case to gain control of CA Immo to fully consolidate it,” he said, adding he did not see a full merger of the two companies in the short or mid term.

CA Immo and Russian partner Boris Mints published details of their plans this month to increase their 3 percent stake in Immofinanz by a further 13.5 percent.

Mints’ O1 investment vehicle said in a statement it did not support a merger of CA Immo and Immofinanz and had no intention of selling its CA Immo shares.

CA Immo’s shares, which closed on Friday at 17.50 euros, gained more than 5 percent on Monday before easing to trade up around 3.8 percent at 18.16 euros by 1621 GMT, valuing the company at 1.7 billion euros.

Immofinanz’s share price was down 0.8 percent at 2.770 euros, giving it a market value of 3.1 billion euros.

Zehetner said he could imagine eventually buying more than 29 percent of CA Immo and that due to accounting rules it was possible to gain control with a holding of less than 50 percent.

Immofinanz said its counteroffer reflected the level that Mints’ O1 Group paid for its 26 percent stake in CA Immo and was around 6 percent above Friday’s closing share price.

Immofinanz said it had liquid funds of 627 million euros at the end of January, which would increase after it sells assets in the first quarter.

“Given the current challenges (facing Immofinanz) in Russia, shown in the disappointing third-quarter results that were recently published, we as a current 3 percent shareholder of Immofinanz AG see other priorities for Immofinanz AG,” CA Immo said.