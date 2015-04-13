FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz sues CA Immo as bid battle heats up
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz sues CA Immo as bid battle heats up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has sued rival CA Immo to try to prevent it from buying more shares or exercising voting rights in a bid battle, magazine Profil reported on Monday.

A spokesman for Vienna’s Commercial Court confirmed it was handling the lawsuit filed last week and would try to rule on it by Friday, when Immofinanz shareholders meet to address a counter bid by Immofinanz for a minority stake in CA Immo.

Immofinanz last week recommended its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a minority stake in the company.

The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion).

The head of O1’s property unit said last week that CA Immo and O1 Group did not intend to raise the offer, which expires on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.9436 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.