UPDATE 3-CA Immo, O1 launch offer to raise Immofinanz stake

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - A battle to create a central and eastern European property powerhouse heated up as Austria’s CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group launched a 422 million euro ($463 million) bid for a bigger stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz.

CA Immo and O1 Group, which already own around 3.3 percent of Immofinanz, are offering 2.8 euros per share for a further stake of around 13.5 percent and set out their terms in their formal offer document on Wednesday.

However, Immofinanz has rejected the offer as too low and this week said it planned to offer 531 million euros for a 29 percent stake in CA Immo, turning the tables on its smaller rival.

Immofinanz and CA Immo operate across Germany, Austria and eastern Europe and their battle is the latest in a consolidating European real estate market.

Austria’s Conwert for instance on Tuesday rejected as too low a 1.2 billion euro offer from Deutsche Wohnen .

CA Immo and O1 are not currently planning a takeover of Immofinanz or to interfere with its day-to-day business, but might buy more shares after the current offer finishes, according to the document.

“After completion of the transaction the offering parties ... aim at representation on the supervisory board,” the document said. An investor relations spokesman said the number of board seats depended on CA Immo’s final stake.

Austria’s BWB competition authority said CA Immo and O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake of at least 25 percent in Immofinanz.

But CA Immo responded by saying the BWB statement was not correct and the partners were seeking a minority stake of up to 25 percent.

CA Immo said it would ask the BWB to correct its statement. The BWB was not immediately reachable for clarification.

The offer runs until April 15 and is financed through JP Morgan.

Immofinanz shares closed down 0.5 percent at 2.72 euros, well below the offer price. CA Immo shares were down 0.2 percent at 18.14 euros.

CA Immo and O1 ruled out increasing their offer price unless a competing offer emerges. The offer is conditional on regulatory approval and might be changed should Immofinanz’s equity shrink by a quarter compared with results published last October, the document said.

Immofinanz, whose results have been hit by Russia’s slowing economy, depends on its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St. Petersburg for more than a third of its rental income.