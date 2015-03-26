CA Immo clarifies seeks 25 pct of votes at Immofinanz annual meetings

VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo clarified it, together with Russian partner O1 Group, seeks 25 percent of voting rights at Immofinanz’ annual meetings, rather than a quarter of its peer’s entire stock.

Austria’s BWB competition authority had said on Wednesday CA Immo and O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake of at least 25 percent in Immofinanz, which it has since changed to add the words “in annual meetings”.

CA Immo and O1 already own around 3.3 percent of Immofinanz and are offering 2.8 euros per share for a further stake of around 13.5 percent, adding they might buy more shares after the current offer finishes.

Usually, at least some shareholders don’t attend annual meetings which means that the effective share of votes controlled by those who do can end up being higher than their actual stake.

“There is no final size (of a minority) stake that we aim at,” said Christoph Thurnberger of Immofinanz investor relations department, reiterating CA Immo and its partners only seek a minority stake in Immofinanz.

Immofinanz has rejected the offer as too low and said it planned to buy a 29 percent stake in CA Immo, turning the tables on its smaller rival as the battle to create a central and eastern European property powerhouse continues.

The next Immofinanz annual meeting is scheduled for Sept. 30. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Vincent Baby)