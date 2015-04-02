DEALTALK-CA Immo sees new Immofinanz CEO as chance to end property spat

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )

* Both groups want minority stake in each other

* Analysts, investors see CA Immo’s success as more likely

* Any merger would create central European property giant

* Immofinanz CEO set to change in May

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo sees an imminent change at the top of bigger rival Immofinanz as a potential way out of a heated real estate battle, paving the way for the creation of a central European real estate powerhouse.

Both companies have said that in the long term a merger would make sense. But for the time being, they are bidding for minority stakes in each another in a row over who might eventually control the other.

Immofinanz’s outspoken Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner, who has made no secret of his contempt for the offer from CA Immo and partner O1, will retire at the end of April.

His personal take on the matter became clear in a newspaper ad this week, which read “No moped motor for the real estate machine!” - a thinly veiled broadside at CA Immo.

CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer told Reuters it might take one to five years for the companies to merge. By then, softer-spoken Oliver Schumy will have succeeded Zehetner.

“I assume that then, reason will prevail and that one can focus on long-term, rational decisions instead of short-term, very emotional statements,” Ettenauer said.

With a combined portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($11 billion), the companies are wedged in a clash of personalities - the latest episode in a wave of consolidation in the German and Austrian property markets benefiting from low interest rates.

Germany’s growing economy has pushed up rents but property companies are relatively cheap compared with elsewhere in Europe. Deutsche Wohnen’s takeover offer for Austrian property group Conwert and Deutsche Annington’s merger with peer Gagfah has put pressure on rivals to follow.

Investors have favoured CA Immo, the smaller company by market value, whose stock rose by a third in the past 12 months - only slightly weaker than a European property index - while Immofinanz was up around 1 percent.

CA Immo’s shares trade around 17.66 euros, compared to its net asset value (NAV) per share of 21.74 euro. Investors value Immofinanz proportionally lower, with shares trading at 2.75 euros, below NAV per share of 4.40 euros.

CA Immo, which had been shrinking itself in recent years, could boost its portfolio with Immofinanz, whose shares are cheap compared with property rivals.

CA Immo’s 3.8-billion-euro portfolio focuses on office properties and Immofinanz’s 6.8 billion euro holdings centre on offices and retail. Both operate across Germany, Austria and eastern Europe.

“EASIER” FOR CA IMMO

CA Immo may have better chances to buy into Immofinanz than vice versa, some investors said.

“It’s certainly easier for (CA Immo) to explain this to their shareholders than it is for Immofinanz to explain it to theirs,” said Bernhard Ruttenstorfer, a fund manager at Ringturm in Vienna who has shares in both groups, referring to CA Immo’s stronger position based on its NAV.

This view was echoed by some analysts and Igor Kuzniar of Teleios Capital Partners, which declined to disclose the size of its stake in Immofinanz. Others said neither company’s move was wise as they might block each other’s future plans and blur their respective focus areas.

Kuzniar, in a letter to Immofinanz’ board, described its 531-million-euro bid as “a wrong-sighted response” to CA Immo’s and O1’s 422-million-euro offer.

Russian investor Boris Mints’s investment vehicle O1, which last year bought 26 percent of CA Immo, can choose to appoint at least half of CA Immo’s board, calling into question any bid for control by Immofinanz.

Conversely, Immofinanz has sprung into action to avoid a creeping takeover by CA Immo and its partners by asking shareholders to lower the mandatory takeover threshold on April 17 -- two days after CA Immo’s offer runs out.

Meanwhile, CA Immo pushes ahead. CA Immo’s chief financial officer, Florian Nowotny, told Reuters it was constantly buying Immofinanz shares and expected to get a total stake of around 20 percent by April 15. ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)