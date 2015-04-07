CA Immo, O1 don't plan to raise Immofinanz bid - Presse

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo and its partner O1 Group do not intend to raise their 2.80 euro per share offer for a stake in rival Immofinanz , the head of O1’s property unit told newspaper Die Presse.

“We don’t want to,” Dmitry Mints, an O1 Group board member and son of O1 main owner Boris Mints, told the paper when asked about prospects of raising the offer.

“It will take three to four years to get to a value of 4 euros. For this Immofinanz has to be seriously restructured and the crisis in Russia end.”

Immofinanz shares last closed at 2.763 euros.

The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion).