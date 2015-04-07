FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo, O1 don't plan to raise Immofinanz bid - Presse
#Financials
April 7, 2015

CA Immo, O1 don't plan to raise Immofinanz bid - Presse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo and its partner O1 Group do not intend to raise their 2.80 euro per share offer for a stake in rival Immofinanz , the head of O1’s property unit told newspaper Die Presse.

“We don’t want to,” Dmitry Mints, an O1 Group board member and son of O1 main owner Boris Mints, told the paper when asked about prospects of raising the offer.

“It will take three to four years to get to a value of 4 euros. For this Immofinanz has to be seriously restructured and the crisis in Russia end.”

Immofinanz shares last closed at 2.763 euros.

The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion).

$1 = 0.9163 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

