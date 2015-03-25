CA Immo, O1 launch partial offer for Immofinanz stake

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group launched on Wednesday their previously announced offer to pay 2.80 euros per share for an extra stake of around 13.5 percent in Austrian peer Immofinanz.

The offer by the partners, who already control around 3 percent of Immofinanz, was published in the official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung newspaper. Immofinanz shares closed on Tuesday at 2.735 euros.

Immofinanz, which has called the offer price far too low, this week said it plans to offer 531 million euros ($580 million) for a 29 percent stake in CA Immo, turning the tables on its smaller rival.