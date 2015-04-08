FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz management rejects offer by CA Immo, O1
April 8, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz management rejects offer by CA Immo, O1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - The executive board of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz recommended on Wednesday that its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that rival CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a stake in the company.

“The offer does not adequately consider the interests of all Immofinanz shareholders,” the executive board said in a statement, adding its supervisory board agreed.

The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.87 billion).

The head of O1’s property unit said on Tuesday that CA Immo and O1 Group did not intend to raise their offer.

$1 = 0.9202 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
