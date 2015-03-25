FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo, O1 seek 25 pct Immofinanz voting stake -watchdog
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

CA Immo, O1 seek 25 pct Immofinanz voting stake -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Austria’s BWB competition authority said on Wednesday that real estate company CA Immo and partner O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake of at least 25 percent in property rival Immofinanz.

CA Immo and O1 Group, which already own around 3.3 percent of Immofinanz, published their offer for 2.80 euros ($3) per share for a further stake of around 13.5 percent. CA Immo had no immediate comment on the BWB statement.

According to the offer document, CA Immo and O1 are not now planning a takeover of Immofinanz or to interfere with day-to-day business, but might buy more shares after the current offer finishes. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

