FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz CEO says eyes controlling stake in CA Immo
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz CEO says eyes controlling stake in CA Immo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on Monday he aims to acquire a controlling stake in Austrian rival CA Immobilien, but ruled out a complete merger of the two real estate companies in the short and medium term.

Immofinanz plans to offer 18.50 euros ($20) per share for a stake of up to 29 percent in CA Immo, turning the tables on its rival, which is seeking to increase its stake in Immofinanz. Zehetner told reporters that this was “a first step”.

$1 = 0.9200 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.