Immofinanz CEO says eyes controlling stake in CA Immo

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Immofinanz Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on Monday he aims to acquire a controlling stake in Austrian rival CA Immobilien, but ruled out a complete merger of the two real estate companies in the short and medium term.

Immofinanz plans to offer 18.50 euros ($20) per share for a stake of up to 29 percent in CA Immo, turning the tables on its rival, which is seeking to increase its stake in Immofinanz. Zehetner told reporters that this was “a first step”.