CA Immo, O1 stake in Immofinanz exceeds 4 pct
April 2, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

CA Immo, O1 stake in Immofinanz exceeds 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo and its partner O1 group together hold just over 4 percent in rival Immofinanz, Immofinanz said on Thursday.

In addition to shares they already held, O1 bought a 0.11-percent stake in Immofinanz on March 30, Immofinanz said. CA Immo and O1 have bid for an additional 13.5-percent stake in an offer that runs out on April 15.

CA Immo has said it is also buying shares parallel to the offer and expects its final stake in Immofinanz to reach around 20 percent.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Michael Shields

