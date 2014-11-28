FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CA Immo leaves shareholders to weigh O1 offer
November 28, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-CA Immo leaves shareholders to weigh O1 offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds acceptance period)

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s CA Immobilien said while it generally appreciated new shareholder O1’s decision to increase its stake in the real estate company, it would refrain from advising shareholders on whether to accept the offer.

Cyprus-based holding company O1 offered to buy up to 9.74 million shares in CA Immo for 18.50 euros apiece, which would lift its holding in the group to 26 percent from 16.2 percent now.

The offer can be accepted until Feb. 6, CA Immo said.

“Based on the present partial offer it is not guaranteed that shareholders can sell their entire shareholding in the course of this voluntary partial offer,” CA Immo management said in a statement on Friday.

“Accordingly, in case of an over-subscription of the voluntary partial offer, each shareholder who wishes to accept the offer has to consider how to deal with his/her remaining shareholding according to his/her personal situation.” (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jonathan Gould and William Hady)

