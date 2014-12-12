FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo to focus on office properties - newspaper
#Financials
December 12, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

CA Immo to focus on office properties - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo plans to sell parts of its portfolio to focus exclusively on offices, Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer told the Wirtschaftsblatt paper in an interview published on Friday.

“We have a clear goal and want to be the leading supplier of office space in middle Europe by 2018/2020,” he was quoted as saying. The paper described this region as encompassing Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.

He said that meant getting out of all other types of property, althouogh there was no urgency to sell.

Non-office properties account for about 700 million euros ($866 million) worth of its 3 billion-euro portfolio, the paper said.

The aim of the new strategy is to boost profitability and attract more investors.

“We want to reach a return on equity of 7 percent in 2017 and are well on the way there,” he said. ($1 = 0.8068 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

