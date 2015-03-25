FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's CA Immo says sees stable results in 2015
March 25, 2015

Austria's CA Immo says sees stable results in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immobilien expects its funds from operations to stay “at least” stable this year in comparison with 2014, its chief financial officer said.

“Operating business is very stable, so I expect at least a stable development,” financial newsletter Boerseexpress quoted Florian Nowotny as saying on Wednesday.

In 2014 CA Immo’s funds from operations, which reflect earnings before taxes and real estate sales, rose 10.4 percent to 70 million euros, beating its target of 63 million.

CA Immo can reduce its average financing costs to around 3 percent in the next 18 to 24 months if the low interest environment remains unchanged, Nowotny said.

CA Immo and Russian partner O1 Group launched a 422.5 million euro ($463 million) bid for a bigger stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir

