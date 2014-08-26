FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo raises 2014 earnings guidance
August 26, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

CA Immo raises 2014 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo boosted its full-year guidance for recurring earnings (FFO I) on Tuesday after they increased 15 percent in the first half to 35.8 million euros($47.2 million).

“On the basis of the positive operational business developments in the first six months, we expect recurring earnings (FFO I) to at least match the previous year’s level of 63 million euros (guidance increase of c. 15 percent) despite last year’s extensive property sales,” Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

FFO I earnings are before taxes and after real estate sales.

1 US dollar = 0.7579 euro Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans

