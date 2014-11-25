FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CA Immo boosts recurring earnings, keeps outlook
November 25, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-CA Immo boosts recurring earnings, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in second paragraph to show FFO I earnings definition excludes real estate sales)

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien boosted recurring earnings in the first nine months and stuck to its 2014 outlook on Tuesday.

FFO I earnings, which reflect earnings before taxes and excluding real estate sales, increased 14 percent to 54.0 million euros ($67.3 million), it said in a statement.

“Operational developments in the final three months of 2014 are expected to be as positive as those seen in the preceding quarters, thus producing a satisfactory result for the year as a whole. The FFO I target for the business year 2014 of at least 63 million euros is confirmed,” it said.

The company said it had agreed to acquire treasury shares for up to 20 million euros under a previous shareholder authorisation. It set a limit of 14.25 euros per share to buy back up to 2.8 percent of its share capital between Dec. 1, 2014 and Oct. 7, 2016.

1 US dollar = 0.8023 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and David Holmes

