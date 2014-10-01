FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immobilien set to sell east European logistics assets
October 1, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

CA Immobilien set to sell east European logistics assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said on Wednesday it was in final negotiations with an unnamed bidder to sell a 460,000-square-metre logistics portfolio which includes assets in Romania, Poland and Serbia.

CA Immobilien said it expected that - after early repayment of loans within the group that are linked to the assets - the sale would have a net neutral effect on its net asset value.

It holds the assets in a joint venture with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

