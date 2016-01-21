CA Immo supervisory board member Zwickl resigns

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said on Thursday that supervisory board member Franz Zwickl will resign effective February 18.

“The resignation is linked to the recent change in the management board,” a CA Immo statement said.

Former CA Immo’s Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer quit at the end of last year, almost three years before his term ran out and was replaced by Frank Nickel, a former chief of U.S.-based real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.  (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Adrian Croft)