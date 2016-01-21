FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo supervisory board member Zwickl resigns
January 21, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

CA Immo supervisory board member Zwickl resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said on Thursday that supervisory board member Franz Zwickl will resign effective February 18.

“The resignation is linked to the recent change in the management board,” a CA Immo statement said.

Former CA Immo’s Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer quit at the end of last year, almost three years before his term ran out and was replaced by Frank Nickel, a former chief of U.S.-based real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.  (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Adrian Croft)

