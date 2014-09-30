FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S Immo bids for Bank Austria's CA Immo stake
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

S Immo bids for Bank Austria's CA Immo stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Austrian property group S Immo will submit a binding offer for UniCredit Bank Austria’s 16.4 percent stake in compatriot CA Immobilien, it said on Tuesday as bidding for the stake heated up.

Bank Austria, CA Immo’s biggest shareholder, said only that the sale process was going well, many suitors were interested and it was optimistic the process could be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Citi is handling the sale, a source familiar with the matter has said.

London-based investment group Millhouse Capital and its Austrian partner Asset One expressed interest in the stake last month.

Immofinanz is also interested in the stake, its chief executive has said.

The stake is worth around 250 million euros ($315 million) given the group’s current market capitalisation. The rest of CA Immo’s shares are in free float.

1 US dollar = 0.7923 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.