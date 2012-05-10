FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CA profit beats estimates, N.America drives demand
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CA profit beats estimates, N.America drives demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.52

* Q4 rev of $1.19 bln, in line with estimates

* Sees FY‘13 EPS $2.45 to $2.53; rev $4.85 bln-$4.95 bln

May 10 (Reuters) - Business management software maker CA Inc continued its run of market-topping profit, helped by rising demand at its North American business.

With growing demand for cost-effective services in a sluggish economy, companies like CA and smaller rival BMC Software have been seeing strong growth in their cloud computing and virtualization businesses.

While virtualization helps businesses cut costs by allocating resources like servers and storage better, cloud computing offers these resources at a service.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 9 percent in its North American business, which contributes about two-thirds of total revenue.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $211 million, or 45 cents per share, from $188 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, CA earned 56 cents per share, topping Wall Street estimates of 52 cents.

The company, which makes tools for managing networks, databases and storage, forecast 2013 adjusted earnings of $2.45 to $2.53 per share, on revenue of $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion.

Analysts’ on average expected the company to earn $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $12.4 billion, closed at $26.41 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.