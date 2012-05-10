UPDATE 1-CA profit beats estimates, N.America drives demand

* Q4 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.52

* Q4 rev of $1.19 bln, in line with estimates

* Sees FY‘13 EPS $2.45 to $2.53; rev $4.85 bln-$4.95 bln

May 10 (Reuters) - Business management software maker CA Inc continued its run of market-topping profit, helped by rising demand at its North American business.

With growing demand for cost-effective services in a sluggish economy, companies like CA and smaller rival BMC Software have been seeing strong growth in their cloud computing and virtualization businesses.

While virtualization helps businesses cut costs by allocating resources like servers and storage better, cloud computing offers these resources at a service.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 9 percent in its North American business, which contributes about two-thirds of total revenue.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $211 million, or 45 cents per share, from $188 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, CA earned 56 cents per share, topping Wall Street estimates of 52 cents.

The company, which makes tools for managing networks, databases and storage, forecast 2013 adjusted earnings of $2.45 to $2.53 per share, on revenue of $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion.

Analysts’ on average expected the company to earn $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $12.4 billion, closed at $26.41 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.