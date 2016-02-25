FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Cabcharge says H1 profit slump as Uber overtakes
February 25, 2016

Australia's Cabcharge says H1 profit slump as Uber overtakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country’s monopoly taxi booking company, said first half net profit slumped by more than a fifth as it lost business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.

Net profit was A$24.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$31.2 million in the previous first half.

Revenue fell 11.8 percent to A$88.6 million, which the company said was the result of new price controls limiting the commission it is allowed to charge. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

