Cabcharge FY earnings fall on lower fees, Uber competition
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Cabcharge FY earnings fall on lower fees, Uber competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Taxi services firm Cabcharge Australia Ltd reported a 16.6 percent fall in statutory net profit on Friday after state governments curbed the fees it is allowed to charge passengers and amid tough competition from ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.

Net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was A$46.8 million ($34.3 million), compared with A$56.1 million a year ago. Revenue dropped 4.7 percent to A$188 million.

Cabcharge has hired software developers to build apps for a new taxi payment system as it fights back against the growing popularity of Uber in Australia. ($1 = 1.3648 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
