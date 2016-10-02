Bass Pro consortium in the lead to acquire Cabela's -sources

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp is in the lead to acquire U.S. outdoor gear retailer Cabela's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The exact price the Bass Pros consortium was offering for Cabela's could not be immediately learned. But the deal is set to value Cabela's well in excess of $4 billion, according to the sources.

The Bass Pro consortium has so far prevailed over a rival bid from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which had teamed up with U.S. credit card company Synchrony Financial to make an offer, the people said. While it is still possible that the outcome changes, a deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Cabela's and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Capital One and Bass Pro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.