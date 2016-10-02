BRIEF-BP says technical issue reported at its Clair platform on Sunday
* Confirms that a technical issue was reported on its Clair platform at approximately 1000 hours on Sunday
Oct 2 A consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp is in the lead to acquire U.S. outdoor gear retailer Cabela's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
The exact price the Bass Pros consortium was offering for Cabela's could not be immediately learned. But the deal is set to value Cabela's well in excess of $4 billion, according to the sources.
The Bass Pro consortium has so far prevailed over a rival bid from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which had teamed up with U.S. credit card company Synchrony Financial to make an offer, the people said. While it is still possible that the outcome changes, a deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Cabela's and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Capital One and Bass Pro did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 Tesla Motors Inc said on Sunday its third-quarter deliveries rose 70 percent to 24,500 cars, following production improvements, cheaper lease deals and reports of discounts on some vehicles.
