FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cable & Wireless Comms steps up network investment
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 21, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Cable & Wireless Comms steps up network investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications said on Wednesday it would step up investment in its networks in the Caribbean and Central America in a bid to return to revenue growth and improve earnings.

The fixed and mobile operator unveiled its new strategy after the group posted a 5 percent increase in full-year core earnings to $608 million on like-for-like revenue of $1.87 billion, down 1 percent.

The British company said it would increase capital investments by $250 million over the next three years, taking total capex spending to $1.05 billion.

It said the investment was expected to deliver modest top line growth, reversing a historic declining revenue trend, and mid to high single digit compound annual growth in earnings in the period. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.