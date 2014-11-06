FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cable & Wireless Comms to buy Columbus Intl for $1.85 bln
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Cable & Wireless Comms to buy Columbus Intl for $1.85 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications said it had agreed to buy Columbus Intl, a privately-owned fibre-based telecoms provider in the Caribbean, Central America and Andean region, for $1.85 billion.

C&W, which said the deal would extend its presence in the region, said it would place new shares of nearly 10 percent of its capital to help fund the deal.

Phil Bentley, C&W’s chief executive, said the deal would deliver a step change in growth and returns.

“Together, we will create the best-in-class quad-play offering in the region, delivered on a superior mobile, fibre and subsea network,” he said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.