Cable & Wireless Comms says on track with first-quarter growth
July 21, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Cable & Wireless Comms says on track with first-quarter growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Comms, the telecoms group active in the Caribbean and Latin America, said demand for broadband and video helped it grow in the first quarter, as mobile revenue stalled.

The company, which bought rival Columbus earlier this year, said group revenue grew 4 percent to $583 million in the three months to end-June.

Analysts at Jefferies said the update revealed a steady performance, with the company confident it was on track to meet consensus full-year expectations for revenue of $2.49 billion and core earnings of $928 million. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

