Cable & Wireless posts first top-line growth since 2010 demerger
May 20, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Cable & Wireless posts first top-line growth since 2010 demerger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - London-listed Cable & Wireless posted a 4 percent rise in revenue, its first top line growth since it demerged from the former Cable & Wireless in 2010, reflecting early results from a $1 billion upgrade of its networks.

In the last set of numbers before it completed the acquisition of Columbus International on March 31, the group which has operations in the Caribbean and Central America reported full-year earnings of $585 million, up 7 percent, on revenue of $1.75 billion, both broadly in line with expectations.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

