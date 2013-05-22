FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Comms core earnings edge up
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Comms core earnings edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * Auto alert - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc final dividend

0.0267 usd per share * Auto alert - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc total dividend 0.04

usd per share * C&w comms FY core earnings $ US$589 million million (company poll

$584 million) * Total group EBITDA of US$905 million * FY revenue $2,887 million, up 2 percent * & wireless - for continuing operations we expect 2013/14 group EBITDA

to be similar to 2012/13 * & wireless - capital expenditure of approximately US$300 million in

2013/14

