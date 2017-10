LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * Group trading performance remains in line with outlook * C&W Comms says EBITDA performance for 2012/13 will be similar to

2011/12, in line with group outlook * C&W Comms says maintain our 2012/13 guidance for capital expenditure

of approximately $350 million * C&W Comms says at 31 December 2012, group net debt was $1,549

million, a decrease of $39 million