BRIEF-C&W Comms signs new 20-year mobile licence agreement in Panama

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * Long term agreement to secure Mobile spectrum in Panama * Panama business has secured long term access to several large

blocks of radio spectrum * C&w comms says Cable & wireless Panama will be granted access to the

additional block of 1900 mhz spectrum immediately * The payment for the licence agreement will be satisfied from

existing cash resources. * Will also gain access to the 700 mhz spectrum from August 2014. * C&w comms says government will grant an extension to the licence and