TRLPC: Price talk circulates on Cablevision's US$2.3bn term loan

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Investors are hearing there will be aggressive pricing terms on a US$2.3bn seven-year term loan backing telecommunications operator Cablevision’s US$17.7bn acquisition by European telecoms giant Altice, sources said.

The market is anticipating price talk of 350bp over Libor with a 1% floor and a discount of 99. The bank meeting for the loan is scheduled for Monday.

French company Altice’s purchase of Cablevision is being financed by putting additional debt on to the target’s balance sheet. Moody Investor’s Service forecasts that Cablevision’s leverage will increase to 9.0 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) from 4.75 times, and put Cablevision’s Ba2 corporate rating on review for downgrade.

Ratings agencies are expected to give a B1/B rating to Cablevision with the loan rated Ba1/BB-, sources said.

“This (Cablevision) deal looks really aggressive,” said one investor. “The leverage and additional interest expense is massive.”

If the deal priced at 350bp over Libor, this would be 25bp tight to where another closely watched deal is set to price Friday. Education software company Ellucian firmed pricing at 375bp after first circulating guidance in the 375-400bp range with a 1% floor on an upsized US$1.56bn term loan backing its buyout.

Moody’s said adjusted leverage at Ellucian will be at 8.0 times following the deal, which places leverage levels on the software company below Cablevision‘s.

Though Ellucian is in a different sector than Altice, bankers have pointed to the Ellucian deal as a marker for where pricing would come on highly leveraged M&A deals following Labor Day.

The Cablevision deal will also draw the attention of federal regulators due to the amount of leverage involved. Following the 2013 implementation of Leveraged Lending Guidance, regulators look closely at deals with leverage over 6.0 times.

However, bankers have said recently that regulators will allow deals with leverage greater than 6.0 times to pass if the borrower can pay down all senior debt or half the total debt within five to seven years.

Altice is justifying the boosted leverage by touting an expected US$1.15bn of synergies and efficiencies, the bulk of which are to come from the network and operations. But investors are wary that the company can pull off such a large amount of savings.

“We along with the majority of the market are very skeptical of these cost savings,” said another investor.

Despite these issues, market participants are expecting a quick turnaround and said the Cablevision deal could be finalized within a week of launching on Sept 21.

In addition to the term loan, Cablevision is also arranging a US$2bn five-year revolver.

JP Morgan leads the credit facility. BNP Paribas and Barclays teamed up with the bank to provide US$8.6bn of commitments for the deal, which was announced Sept 17. (Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)