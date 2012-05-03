FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Cablevision adds subscribers, profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp added 7,000 video subscribers in the quarter, but the cable provider’s net income fell nearly by half without the benefit of the AMC Network it spun off last summer.

Wall Street analysts on average were expecting the company to lose 7,400 subscribers, according to Street Account data.

Cablevision’s first-quarter earnings were $57.2 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $104 million, or 37 cents a share a year before, the company reported on Thursday.

Revenue rose 0.2 percent to $1.66 billion, narrowly missing estimates of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

