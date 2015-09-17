FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice confirms to buy Cablevision in deal worth $17.7 billion
September 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Altice confirms to buy Cablevision in deal worth $17.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi’s Altice is to buy U.S. cable TV operator Cablevision Systems Corp for an enterprise value of $17.7 billion, the two companies confirmed on Thursday.

Altice will pay $34.90 in cash for each Cablevision share, the companies said in a statement, a 22 percent premium on Wednesday’s closing price and confirming a earlier reports.

Cablevision’s stock jumped in July on reports Drahi was interested. Cablevision shares closed at $28.54 on Wednesday.

“The acquisition of Cablevision represents Altice’s next step in the U.S. market following the announced acquisition of Suddenlink earlier this year,” Altice said in a statement.

“Together both operators represent the fourth-largest cable operation in the U.S. market.”

The transaction is to be financed with $14.5 billion of new and existing debt at Cablevision, cash on hand at Cablevision and $3.3 billion of cash from Altice. (Reporting by Andrew Callus)

