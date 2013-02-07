FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cablevision close to sale of Optimum West to Charter - Bloomberg
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Cablevision close to sale of Optimum West to Charter - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp is close to selling its Optimum West division to Charter Communications Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal may be announced as early as today, the report said.

Cablevision was not immediately available for comment.

The company had said in November it was looking to sell its cable assets in four western U.S. states, which it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it had received inquiries about the business. .

