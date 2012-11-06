FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Cablevision posts quarterly loss
November 6, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Cablevision posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to read $39.3 million)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as its costs rose even as its revenue increased.

The cable service provider posted a loss of $3.8 million or 1 cent per share compared with a profit of $39.3 million or 14 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.69 billion from $1.67 billion, meeting Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
