Cablevision loses video subscribers in fourth quarter

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp lost 18,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter but reported an increase in cash flow and revenue from a year earlier, when it dealt with Superstorm Sandy.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.58 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, down from $116.54 million, or 45 cents a share. A year earlier, the company had higher net income because of discontinued operations such as Bresnan and Clearview Cinemas, two assets Cablevision has since sold.