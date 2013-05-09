FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cablevision dials up Q1 loss, misses on revenues
May 9, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

Cablevision dials up Q1 loss, misses on revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp on Thursday reported an 0.8 percent dip in first-quarter revenue and a quarterly loss as fewer people subscribed to its cable television services.

The company said total subscribers increased 0.2 percent from Dec. 31, 2012 to a total of 3.2 million as more people signed up for its high-speed data and voice plans.

The number of people using its cable TV service dipped 0.2 percent to 2.88 million.

Cablevision posted a loss of $16.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with net income of $57.2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Revenue totaled $1.52 billion. Analysts expected $1.55 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
