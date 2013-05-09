FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cablevision posts loss; cable TV subscribers slip, costs up
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Cablevision posts loss; cable TV subscribers slip, costs up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as fewer people subscribed to its cable television services and its programming costs rose.

Total subscribers increased 0.2 percent from Dec. 31 to 3.2 million as more people signed up for its high-speed data and voice plans. But cable TV service subscribers dipped 0.2 percent to 2.88 million.

Cablevision executives said programming costs jumped 12 percent and that double-digit increases are expected going forward.

Shares of the company fell 3 percent at $15.02 in morning trade.

“Cablevision looked like a train wreck,” said Todd Mitchell, an analyst with Brean Capital. “Their cost basis is going up dramatically.”

Cablevision Chief Executive James Dolan said he expects recent pricing moves and an improved advertising outlook to boost adjusted operating cash flow in the second quarter. In the first quarter it fell 27 percent to $343.4 million.

The company does not provide details on total costs, but the bleak outlook on programming costs came from Cablevision executives in a conference call with analysts.

The cable service company faces increased competition from Verizon’s FiOs service and rising prices that media companies charge cable providers to carry their channels.

Cablevision has sued Viacom, the owner of several cable channels including MTV and Comedy Central, for $1 billion, accusing the company of forcing cable providers to buy channels they don’t want.

For the first quarter, Cablevision posted a loss of $16.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with net income of $57.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.52 billion. Analysts had expected $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.