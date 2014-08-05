FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Higher prices help Cablevision offset subscriber loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say revenue grew 3.7 percent, not 5.5 percent)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher advertising and increased cable prices helped offset a fall in video subscribers.

The cable company, controlled by New York’s Dolan Family, said average monthly cable revenue per customer increased 5.5 percent to $152.72.

Revenue rose to $1.63 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.57 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $94.2 million, or 35 cents per share, from $135.4 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cablevision lost about 28,000 video subscribers, higher than the 14,000 they lost in the first quarter. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

