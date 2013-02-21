FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cablevision to add surcharge to cover higher sports costs
February 21, 2013 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

Cablevision to add surcharge to cover higher sports costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems, the New York based cable television operator, will begin charging an additional fee of $2.98 per month to cover rising costs for sports programming starting April 1.

“We have not raised our cable television prices in more than two years,” said Bradley Feldman, Cablevision’s vice president of video product management, in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the rising cost of programming has resulted in this sports surcharge, which is similar to those introduced by other TV providers,” he added.

The fee applies to all of Cablevision’s subscription packages with the exception of its Broadcast Basic package and its Optimum Economy offer.

At the end of last year, Direct TV said it had started charging an extra $3 in some of its markets to pay for regional sports networks.

Cablevision, which is controlled by the Dolan family, said it will also raise the pricing of its Spanish-language package by $2 per month and its commercial video rates by $4 per month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
