Cablevision revenue rises 1.6 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from its cable customers due to an increase in fees.

Cablevision said net income attributable to its stockholders fell to $75.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $94.2 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)