Cablevision shares jump after CEO says interested in "deal"

May 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Cablevision Systems Corp jumped as much as 8 percent after Chief Executive James Dolan said he would be interested in a “deal” with Time Warner Cable Inc, Comcast Corp and other cable operators.

Consolidation in the New York cable TV marketplace would provide a “great deal of ingenuity and much more access to resources for the customers and lower prices,” Dolan said on Wednesday. He was speaking in Chicago at the Internet & Television Expo, a trade industry show formerly known as The Cable Show.

Cablevision, controlled by New York’s Dolan family, operates primarily in the Greater New York area.

The U.S. cable industry has been rapidly consolidating as it faces rising popularity of satellite TV and increasing competition from online video-streaming companies such as Netflix Inc.

Cablevision said last week it would offer Hulu’s video streaming service to customers under its Optimum plans. The company had said in March it would offer HBO’s standalone streaming service, HBO Now, to its Optimum Online internet customers.

Dolan said he was not interested in a deal with Verizon Communications Inc’s FiOS TV and internet service.

CBS Corp’s Sports Network joined Verizon’s FiOS’s new Custom TV lineup under its sports package, a Verizon spokesman told Reuters last week. [ID: nL1N0XO1EW]

Cablevision shares were up 3percent at $20.97 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading. The shares touched a high of $21.91, a level they have reached only the second time in the last three-and-a-half years. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)