Cablevision sues Verizon over claims in commercial targeting FiOS
May 19, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Cablevision sues Verizon over claims in commercial targeting FiOS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp sued Verizon Communications Inc on Tuesday, seeking a judge’s finding that a Cablevision television commercial claiming that Verizon’s FiOS service does not solely use fiber optic cable is actually truthful.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, came after Verizon initiated a proceeding challenging the commercial, which claims that Verizon’s “100% fiber optics” service actually uses regular cable in the home.

Verizon initiated the earlier proceeding on April 27 before the Council of Better Business Bureaus’ National Advertising Division, the complaint said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)

