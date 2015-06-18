FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cablevision drops Verizon lawsuit over commercial targeting FiOS
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Cablevision drops Verizon lawsuit over commercial targeting FiOS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp on Thursday dropped a lawsuit against Verizon Communications Inc that had asked a court to declare as truthful a television commercial claiming Verizon’s FiOS service does not only use fiber optic cable.

Cablevision voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court without prejudice, meaning the company reserved the right to later pursue its claims.

The lawsuit, filed in May, came after Verizon in April launched a proceeding before the Better Business Bureaus’ National Advertising Division challenging the commercial, which claims Verizon’s “100% fiber optics” service actually uses regular cable in the home.

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

