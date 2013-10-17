C&W Comms snaps up former British Gas boss Phil Bentley as CEO

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British Gas’ former head Phil Bentley will take the helm at Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC), realising his ambition to be a chief executive after leaving the energy retailer’s owner in search of a top job.

Bentley will replace Tony Rice at the telecoms company with effect from January, CWC said in a statement on Thursday. Rice decided to step down ahead of the company moving its operational management to Florida, closer to its core markets, it added.

Bentley left British Gas this year after six years at the helm and helping to boost sales by over 30 percent. Centrica said he left to pursue his ambition to become a chief executive, recognising that this role was not currently available to him within Centrica.

Richard Lapthorne, chairman of CWC, said: “I am delighted to have attracted someone of Phil Bentley’s calibre to lead the company.”

Bentley will help lead the refocused British telecoms company, which had operations spread from Macau to Britain’s Channel Islands. After a series of divestments, it has turned its attention to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Shares in Cable & Wireless Communications were down 0.5 percent to 41.9 pence at 0845 GMT.