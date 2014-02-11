FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobile data drives growth for Cable & Wireless Comms
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Mobile data drives growth for Cable & Wireless Comms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Cable & Wireless Communications said it grew mobile revenue by 4 percent in the third quarter, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile data in its biggest markets Panama and the Caribbean.

The telecoms group said it remained confident on its outlook for the year to end-March, underpinned by its continued momentum in Jamaica, where its mobile subscriber base grew 23 percent year on year.

Operating costs were also significantly lower in the third quarter, down 11 percent in the Caribbean compared to a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.